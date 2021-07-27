Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$42.31 Price Target by Tudor Pickering Analysts

Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 price objective on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PD. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.22.

TSE:PD opened at C$43.84 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$15.80 and a 1 year high of C$54.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The firm has a market cap of C$583.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

