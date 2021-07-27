Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.02% from the stock’s previous close.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $132,755.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,743.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,277. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

