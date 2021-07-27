PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PreveCeutical Medical stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 175,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,493. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

