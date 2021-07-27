Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 261,682 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1,408.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,682 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.51% of The Howard Hughes worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $455,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $218,000. 13D Management LLC increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 119.2% during the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 106,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 57,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,179,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HHC opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

