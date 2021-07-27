Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 153,772 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 184.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,772 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.41% of BlackLine worth $25,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.57.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $610,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,465.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $521,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,897 shares of company stock worth $12,315,274 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

