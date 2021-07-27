Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $23.98 Million Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $23,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBSS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.44. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

