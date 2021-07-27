Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $26.66 Million Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1,408.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,682 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.51% of The Howard Hughes worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

