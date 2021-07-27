Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 242,681 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 221.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Caesars Entertainment worth $30,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,732,000 after purchasing an additional 390,389 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.