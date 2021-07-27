Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,041,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $29,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 167,301 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 92.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 37.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 21.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGTX opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $632.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.85. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $85,175.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,851,338.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,552 shares of company stock worth $490,425. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

