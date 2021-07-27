Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,041,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $29,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $89,361.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,557,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $62,461.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,552 shares of company stock worth $490,425. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.