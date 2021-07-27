Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 207,281 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,127,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.58% of National CineMedia worth $28,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley increased their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $295.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

