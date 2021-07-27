Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 207,281 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,127,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207,281 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of National CineMedia worth $28,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $295.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCMI. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

