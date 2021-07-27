Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 556,225 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,312,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.66% of TherapeuticsMD worth $24,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,766,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 162,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 707,450 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 17.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 176,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.