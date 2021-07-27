Primis Financial (FRST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Primis Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,390 shares of company stock valued at $229,149. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

