Primoris Services (PRIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Primoris Services has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.30-2.50 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primoris Services stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

