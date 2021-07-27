Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 41,699 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $781,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4,708.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,750,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $331.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $334.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.