Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $637.62 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Intuit worth $637,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after buying an additional 61,441 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 575,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,537,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $529.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.46 and a 52 week high of $532.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

