Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $574,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.9% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $516.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

