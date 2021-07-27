Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,704,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 439,024 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of PayPal worth $899,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PayPal by 19,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after buying an additional 375,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after buying an additional 191,729 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $306.80 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

