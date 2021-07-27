Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Progress Software by 9.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $45.76. 2,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,291. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

