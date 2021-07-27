Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $140.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $128.88 and last traded at $128.83, with a volume of 41280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.98.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 97,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.