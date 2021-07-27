Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

PRLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE PRLB opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

