Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Lessened by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $304,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,151,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

