PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.20 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS UNLRY opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.34. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $11.62.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
