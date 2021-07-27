PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.20 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNLRY opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.34. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

