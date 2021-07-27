Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $515.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.57. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
