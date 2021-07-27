Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $515.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.57. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). Analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

