Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Up to $19.50

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.50, but opened at $20.15. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 419 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLSE. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $566.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

