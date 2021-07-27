Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Up to $19.50

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.50, but opened at $20.15. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 419 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PLSE. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $566.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.
About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
