Pundi X[new] Market Cap Reaches $296.80 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $296.80 million and approximately $55.54 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00037327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00107689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00130005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,962.58 or 1.00368826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.27 or 0.00833550 BTC.

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

