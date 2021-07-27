Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 407,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

