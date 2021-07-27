Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Decreased by US Capital Advisors

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.