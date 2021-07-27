Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million.

HRTG stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $209.18 million, a P/E ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 196,689 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 51,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

