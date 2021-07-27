Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lifted by Barrington Research

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ViacomCBS in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

VIAC stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

