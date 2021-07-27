Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.15.

NYSE:BKR opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

