Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.08. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.28.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $331.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.