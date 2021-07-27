Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of CDEV opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 6.57. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

