Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFB. Raymond James raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

CFB stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 20.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after buying an additional 380,789 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,520,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 99,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $8,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.