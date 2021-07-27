Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First American Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First American Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FAF. Truist Financial increased their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $65.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,922,000 after buying an additional 110,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,759,000 after buying an additional 112,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,480,000 after buying an additional 185,655 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,902,000 after buying an additional 46,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,355,000 after buying an additional 133,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

