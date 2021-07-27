Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Raised by Analyst

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NGT opened at C$75.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$68.76 and a 12-month high of C$95.65.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

