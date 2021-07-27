Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. FMR LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.