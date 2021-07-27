Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Raised by Analyst

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after buying an additional 954,448 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,161,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

