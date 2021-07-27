Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Cut by Analyst

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

