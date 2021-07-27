Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issued By Piper Sandler

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TPI Composites in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $63,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,532.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

