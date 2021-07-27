Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Raised by Piper Sandler

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.41.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $564.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $217.23 and a 12 month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.