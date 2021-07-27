QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $483.80 million-$483.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.99 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$ EPS.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NYSE QGEN opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.46. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

