QUALCOMM (QCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.55-1.75 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $89.26 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.15. The company has a market capitalization of $161.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.