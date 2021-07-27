Quark (QRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $740.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $740.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quark has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,462,212 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

