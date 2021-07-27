Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RXT. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -13.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.