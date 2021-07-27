RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have commented on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. 254,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,180. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $635.49 million, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.