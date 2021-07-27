Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post $66.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $66.30 million. Radware reported sales of $58.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $298.20 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $302.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

RDWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of RDWR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.59. 1,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Radware by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth $26,393,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radware by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334,097 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Radware by 799.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Radware by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

