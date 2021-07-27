Rainicorn One Day Trading Volume Reaches $451,946.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $12.88 million and $451,946.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 218.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00104831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00128497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,533.76 or 1.01514259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00832179 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

